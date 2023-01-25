Atlantic Beach residents share mixed feelings about proposed ‘Cond-otel’ development

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New development could be on its way to Atlantic Beach after city leaders emphasized the need for growth in the town.

A first-of-its-kind hotel and condo building is currently in the planning stage, but some across the community felt it is a coin toss when it comes to the plans.

“We don’t want to do something now that we’re going to regret later on,” said Atlantic Beach resident, John Sketers.

Leaders throughout Atlantic Beach have all emphasized the need for growth in the town.

Morant Properties, the developer, hopes to help with that growth.

The company has proposed what’s being called a “condo-tel” along South Ocean Boulevard between 30th and 31st Avenue South.

Sketers has been a part of the Atlantic Beach community for over five decades.

He said he’s all for growth, but he feels plans should be more strategic.

“We are limited here in Atlantic Beach up to four streets so now, do we want to overdo our four streets or do we want to do things with what I call control growth that’s going to accommodate us and not be an obstacle later on,” he explained.

The new development would have 168 hotel rooms, 36 short-term rental units, 24 condo units and an 11-story parking garage.

Each floor will have a mix of 1- to 4-bedroom units for a total of 12 units per floor.

In addition to the room accommodations, the facility will have state-of-the-art amenities such as meeting and conference rooms, a banquet hall for public and resident community events and functions and fully equipped gym/workout rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a gift shop, dedicated space for the Town’s Museum to house historic artifacts and memorabilia.

The building will also have 24-hour security and camera surveillance capabilities.

The project cost is estimated at $80 million.

For plans to move forward, the area would have to be rezoned to allow for a Flexible Design District which is zoning for “higher intensity development along the oceanfront” consistent with the Town of Atlantic Beach’s Comprehensive Plan and 2007 Master Plan.

While some are against the high-rise, others said it will be good for business.

“it’ll give you a nice piece to add to the skyline down here and it’s definitely going to bring more people out of town, so automatically you’re going to sell more liquor that’s for sure, so I’d say it’d be good for us at least,” said Andrew Litaker, a manager of Sands Liquor Store.

As for residents like Sketers, he’s hopeful the community comes together.

“If we could manage some way to come to the table and try to get all of us on the same page for our best interest it would be helpful to us because we’ll be on the same page and we would have the same mission.”

The project has to go before the planning commission and will be discussed at their next meeting on Feb. 16.

