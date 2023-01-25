Submit a Tip
76-year-old woman freezes to death outside after falling on driveway, police say

Police in Vermont say a 76-year-old woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. (Source: WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say an older woman froze to death outside of her home after a fall last week.

According to Vermont State Police, a 76-year-old woman’s body was found at about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

WCAX reports a neighbor said a snow plow driver found the body that morning.

Police said they believe the woman fell in her driveway at her North Rupert home and died from exposure to the freezing conditions.

A community-based organization is urging those to check on their neighbors as another round of storms and cold weather are expected in the region.

“There are older individuals as well as younger individuals that are living alone. If you don’t see a car move for a day, give that person a call and check-in. It’s what community is about,” said Rosemary Greene, with the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.

Police have not immediately identified the woman who died.

