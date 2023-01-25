3 dead, another with life-threatening injuries in shooting near Red Springs; 1 in custody

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and a forth has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives were called around 2:46 p.m. to the scene in the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive.

It’s not clear at this point how many people were hurt in the shooting, and the names of the people killed have not been released.

Detectives took 46-year-old Corey Grant Leaks in custody around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in connection to the case.

Wilkins told WMBF News that homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and ATF agents will be working several crime scenes throughout the night during the investigation.

He added that there will be a news conference on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to provide information on the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

