Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 dead, another with life-threatening injuries in shooting near Red Springs; 1 in custody

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and a forth has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives were called around 2:46 p.m. to the scene in the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive.

It’s not clear at this point how many people were hurt in the shooting, and the names of the people killed have not been released.

Detectives took 46-year-old Corey Grant Leaks in custody around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in connection to the case.

Wilkins told WMBF News that homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and ATF agents will be working several crime scenes throughout the night during the investigation.

He added that there will be a news conference on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to provide information on the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Long
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
A Horry County man is accused of driving through an emergency scene while firefighters tried to...
Report: Man drove through emergency scene while firefighters battled fire in Burgess community
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a...
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
.
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce predicts ‘big spring’ for tourism
.
VIDEO: Atlantic Beach community members share mixed reactions for proposed development
VIDEO: Mr. Sub's new owner hopes to open by Valentine's Day
.
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; 1 in custody