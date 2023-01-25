1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 544 after 2-vehicle crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Highway 544 in Conway after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue sent crews to 544 at Kingswood Drive just after 7 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.