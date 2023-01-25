Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 544 after 2-vehicle crash

1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 544 after 2-vehicle crash
1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 544 after 2-vehicle crash(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Highway 544 in Conway after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue sent crews to 544 at Kingswood Drive just after 7 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody
Robeson County triple murder suspect held on $1M+ bond
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
Wendy Long
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
2-vehicle crash with entrapment sends 1 to hospital, closes lanes on Hwy 90
2-vehicle crash with entrapment sends 1 to hospital, closes lanes on Hwy 90
After announcing the reopening of Mr. Sub, its new owner hoped to have you sitting and eating...
Despite setbacks Mr. Sub inches closer to opening day

Latest News

Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Hopkins) plans to file a bill that would ban teaching about slave...
Lawmaker to file bill to ban teaching about slave owners in SC schools
Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
Prosecutors, defense to begin selecting Murdaugh jury Wednesday
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Suspects on the run after 1 shot in Georgetown County home
Look for the first initial band of showers and storms to arrive into the Pee Dee around...
FIRST ALERT: Warm & windy, a few severe storms possible this afternoon