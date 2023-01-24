Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass, Sept. 3, 2019....
FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass, Sept. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour.

Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.

Workers at 3,000 stores will get raises, increasing average pay to $17.50 an hour from $17. Starting wages currently range between $12 and $18 an hour, depending on location.

The competition for low-wage retail workers remains fierce, even as companies scale back on hiring amid a lingering labor shortage. Walmart and its competitors have raised wages several times in recent years and added benefits to retain workers, including covering in vitro fertilization, fertility testing and financial help with surrogacy and adoption.

The newest pay raises brings Walmart, the country’s largest retailer and biggest private employer, closer to many of its competitors, including Target and Amazon, that have raised their minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Long
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
A Horry County man is accused of driving through an emergency scene while firefighters tried to...
Report: Man drove through emergency scene while firefighters battled fire in Burgess community
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a...
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
.
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

Latest News

VIDEO: Mr. Sub's new owner hopes to open by Valentine's Day
The bill passed the state House late Monday and the Senate early Tuesday with only Republican...
Iowa passes school choice bill requiring the state to pay for students’ private school tuition
Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, with her back to the camera, gives remarks on...
Georgia prosecutor calls for special grand jury report to remain under wraps
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee