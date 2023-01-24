Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Shootout at California gas station kills 1, wounds 7 people

Police say a shootout at an Oakland, California, gas station killed one person and wounded...
Police say a shootout at an Oakland, California, gas station killed one person and wounded seven others. Those injured were listed in stable condition at the hospital, police said.(Source: Oakland Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said.

Officers were sent to the scene on Macarthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and learned there had been a shooting between several people, a police statement said.

The officers found shell casings at the Valero gas station but no victims. However, dispatchers learned several victims had taken themselves to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

One person died at a hospital and the others were listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were made and other details were not immediately released.

At least 19 shots were fired, according to a photo of the shell casings that appeared in the East Bay Times.

The shootout took place only a few hours after a gunman killed seven people at two locations on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay. Officers arrested a suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

Half Moon Bay is 24 miles (38 kilometers) southwest of Oakland and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Long
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
A Horry County man is accused of driving through an emergency scene while firefighters tried to...
Report: Man drove through emergency scene while firefighters battled fire in Burgess community
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a...
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
.
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

Latest News

Highs will be cool today, only reaching the low-mid 50s.
FIRST ALERT: Clear & cool day on tap, rain returns Wednesday
Jaevion, 7, was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. His...
GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say
A man is facing felony charges after police say he abused a 7-year-old boy.
GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, hospitalized with severe injuries; man charged
A rash of shootings broke out nationwide over the past few days, resulting in numerous deaths...
Biden urges Congress to pass gun safety bills after rash of shootings