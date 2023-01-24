Sheriff’s Office warns of fraudsters impersonating law enforcement in phone scam

MARLBORO COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning about spoof calls from people pretending to be law enforcement.

The scammers call and may make threats, and while it is not a new scam, MCSO said recently, the scammer(s) has been impersonating the Sheriff’s Office via telephone requesting for money to be paid directly to the Office.

“The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office will never contact our citizens and request for money in any form (cash, card, money order etc.) to be brought directly to our Office, especially regarding missed court dates or subpoenas”, MCSO said in a statement.

MCSO said if you receive a call of this nature please record any information you are given and immediately report the incident to 911.

