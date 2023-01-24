Submit a Tip
Ripley’s welcomes new sloth exhibit Spring 2023

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late this Spring, “Sloth Valley” comes to Ripley’s Aquarium.

The venue will welcome the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center.

These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds 50% faster when excited. On average, sloths travel 41 yards per day—less than half the length of a football field, according to the World Wildlife Foundation.

Sloths might appear slow due to laziness; however, their lack of speed comes from their low-energy diet of leaves, buds, tender twigs, young plant shoots, fruits, and flowers.

For more information and updates on Sloth Valley, click here.

