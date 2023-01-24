Rest, Rejuvenate, and Relax at the Celestial Day Spa

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Your time here at Celestial Day Spa is meant purely for your enjoyment and restoration for your mind, body and soul.

Their professional staff will exceed your expectations in customer service and professional knowledge.

They know and understand that your relaxation time is precious to you and will honor you by maintaining a quiet and peaceful space for you to relax and unwind.

Find out more about them here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.