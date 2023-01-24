Submit a Tip
Police: 4 wanted after Lumberton store owner held at gunpoint during robbery

Lumberton armed robbery suspects
Lumberton armed robbery suspects(Lumberton Police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department needs the community’s help identifying four people wanted in an armed robbery.

Police said last Monday, four robbers went into New York’s Finest Fashion Express on Roberts Avenue and held the owner at gunpoint and took three iPhones.

Investigators said it appears that three women and one man were involved in the robbery.

They were seen leaving in a black in color car, with the man driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Williford at 910-671-3845.

