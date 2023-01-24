Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Panic! at the Disco is breaking up: ‘Sometimes a journey must end’

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs in Miami in 2016.
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs in Miami in 2016.(Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Panic! at the Disco has announced it is breaking up after 19 years.

On Tuesday, the pop-rock band’s leading singer Brendon Urie announced on social media the band’s final show will be on March 10 in Manchester, England.

In his post, Urie announced he’s bringing this chapter of his life to an end to focus on his family.

Urie wrote that “sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin” as he revealed he will soon be a father for the first time.

Panic! at the Disco got together in 2004 and includes Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson.

Urie thanked the band’s fans saying, “I love you. I appreciate you.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy Long
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
A Horry County man is accused of driving through an emergency scene while firefighters tried to...
Report: Man drove through emergency scene while firefighters battled fire in Burgess community
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a...
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
.
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

Latest News

VIDEO: Mr. Sub's new owner hopes to open by Valentine's Day
Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody
Fiona the hippo celebrates her sixth birthday with a cake made of her favorite foods.
Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Day 2 of jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh trial
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks