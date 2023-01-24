Myrtle Beach man accused of killing Wilmington woman extradited to N.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of killing a North Carolina he met on social media is now out of Horry County.

Jail records show that William Hicks was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping in connection to KC Johnson’s death out of Wilmington. She was reported missing earlier this month and an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department determined that she was killed in the 1300 block of King Street.

Hicks was originally arrested on a fugitive warrant.

According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach police officers were called last Tuesday to Culbertson Avenue for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Hicks and determined that had an active warrant for a financial transaction card (FTC) fraud charge.

Hicks was taken to the Myrtle Beach Police Jail, at which time officers learned he was wanted in North Carolina for first-degree murder. The warrant from MBPD stated there was “probable cause to believe the defendant did commit the offense of fugitive from justice.

During a hearing last week in Myrtle Beach, Hicks waived his right to fight extradition.

WMBF’s sister station, WECT in Wilmington, is reporting that Hicks is scheduled to appear in a New Hanover County courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.

