Myrtle Beach City Council gives green light for new apartment building, stores near Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new apartment complex and more retail stores will be built near Coastal Grand Mall.

The Myrtle Beach City Council gave final approval to annex five acres along Pine Island Road into the city of Myrtle Beach in order to move plans forward in the Pine Island Point Planned Unit Development. The development is located on a vacant plot of land at the corner of Pine Island Road and Seaboard Street.

The McCabe Investment Group, who applied to expand the Pine Island Point PUD, said with the additional land, it will allow them to build a nearly 200-unit apartment building and stores along Sea Pine Boulevard.

“It’s to bring more variety into the area,” said Jessica Wise with the McCabe Investment Group. “The area right now is kind of grassed over, it’s not really developed. We hope to bring retail and business opportunities, as well as more people living in the area.”

But don’t expect shovels in the ground right away.

Wise said it will be longer process, and while there is no name for the development, there is a timeline.

“We’re working on the multi-family project and the retail portion. The PUD has a 10-year timeline in it right now, so, after the 10 years, hopefully if the project’s not built out we’ll come back before council and discuss future steps,” Wise explained.

Along with the new complex and stores, city documents show there will be crosswalks along all four sides of the area, ADA ramps on all four corners and pedestrian crossing signals.

