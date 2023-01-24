Horry County Schools looks to add mobile classrooms for next school year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Facilities Committee has released the functional capacity estimates for the current and next school year.

Right now 15 schools are at or exceeding capacity. Carolina Forest Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary, Pee Dee Elementary and Carolina Forest High School are among the over capacity.

For years, the district has purchased mobile or modular school buildings outright, but with the two new elementary schools to be built in the next two years, the facilities committee decided, leasing might be a better option.

24 were originally requested, but that number has been reduced.

“After discussion, we modified those 24 to 22 and they will be leased as well as purchased,” said Neil James, vice chairman and District 10 board member.

James said two at Pee Dee elementary will be purchased, while the rest will be leased. The exact cost for that combination is expected to be below the estimated $3.5 million originally optioned.

Currently, there are 122 modular classrooms in use throughout the district.

“With the two new schools in the Carolina Forest area, we can free up 64 modular classrooms, having a surplus in two or three years,” said James.

With the growth of population throughout the county, the 2023-2024 school year is expected to see higher numbers in enrollment.

The Facilities Committee will meet on Feb. 6 at which time a new estimated cost is expected to be presented.

