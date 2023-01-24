FIRST ALERT: Clear & cool day on tap, rain returns Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It feels like January today with a cold and frosty start to your morning. While today offers more sunshine, we’re giving you the First Alert to showers and storms on Wednesday as our next cold front moves through.
TODAY
Make sure the kids have a heavier jacket as they head to the bus stop this morning. Also, make sure you give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost the car as we’re waking up in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
After a cold and frosty start to the day, a seasonable chill will remain in place through the afternoon. Highs today will remain in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE
Our next round of rain will arrive tomorrow. An incoming low pressure system will move across the Ohio Valley, dragging a cold front through the Carolinas by tomorrow afternoon and through the evening. Showers and even a few storms will be possible along the cold front as the rain begins during the afternoon and continues into the evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in a LEVEL 2 severe weather threat for tomorrow.
Right now, a few strong wind gusts could be possible with a few embedded thunderstorms, but still not seeing a widespread severe weather maker with this setup. Expect the winds to pick up and an isolated severe storm to be possible. The threat for severe weather still remains low.
A surge of very warm air will also accompany the wet weather with highs climbing into the upper 60s to near 70. Tomorrow’s rain maker is a far cry from Sunday’s system. Rain totals will range from half an inch to an inch of rain and will only be in the area for five to six hours. This system will move in and out quickly for tomorrow.
REST OF THE WEEK
Temperatures will fall behind the cold front Thursday and Friday, allowing for our temperatures to fall into the low-mid 50s again for highs. Plenty of sunshine will continue to end the work week and head into the weekend. A few more clouds will be around by the second half of the weekend with a small risk of a shower Sunday afternoon.
