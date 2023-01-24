FIRST ALERT: Clear & cool day on tap, rain returns Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It feels like January today with a cold and frosty start to your morning. While today offers more sunshine, we’re giving you the First Alert to showers and storms on Wednesday as our next cold front moves through.

TODAY

Make sure the kids have a heavier jacket as they head to the bus stop this morning. Also, make sure you give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost the car as we’re waking up in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Highs will be cool today, only reaching the low-mid 50s. (WMBF)

After a cold and frosty start to the day, a seasonable chill will remain in place through the afternoon. Highs today will remain in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Our next round of rain will arrive tomorrow. An incoming low pressure system will move across the Ohio Valley, dragging a cold front through the Carolinas by tomorrow afternoon and through the evening. Showers and even a few storms will be possible along the cold front as the rain begins during the afternoon and continues into the evening.

We're under a LEVEL 2 severe weather risk for tomorrow which means a LOW threat for severe weather. (WMBF)

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in a LEVEL 2 severe weather threat for tomorrow.

What looks to be a better organized line to our west will move into the area bringing rain and a few showers and storms. (WMBF)

Right now, a few strong wind gusts could be possible with a few embedded thunderstorms, but still not seeing a widespread severe weather maker with this setup. Expect the winds to pick up and an isolated severe storm to be possible. The threat for severe weather still remains low.

Showers and gusty winds will continue through the afternoon and early evening tomorrow, bringing another round of rain to the region. (WMBF)

A surge of very warm air will also accompany the wet weather with highs climbing into the upper 60s to near 70. Tomorrow’s rain maker is a far cry from Sunday’s system. Rain totals will range from half an inch to an inch of rain and will only be in the area for five to six hours. This system will move in and out quickly for tomorrow.

Warm, more clouds and a round of showers and storms. A few of those storms could be on the strong side. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will fall behind the cold front Thursday and Friday, allowing for our temperatures to fall into the low-mid 50s again for highs. Plenty of sunshine will continue to end the work week and head into the weekend. A few more clouds will be around by the second half of the weekend with a small risk of a shower Sunday afternoon.

Behind Wednesday's cold front, temperatures will fall into the lower 50s for the end of the work week. (WMBF)

