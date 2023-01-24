Documents reveal mysterious company expected to bring jobs to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council agenda for Tuesday night has revealed the mysterious company that gone by the name “Project Cook” for several months.

The agenda lists the name as “PBV Conway-Myrtle Beach LLC” which is Pepsi Bottling Ventures.

Back in December, it was announced the Pepsi Bottling Ventures would be expanding from its location in Conway to the new Palmetto Coast Industrial Park in North Myrtle Beach.

The company will construct a nearly 165-thousand-square-foot, state-of-the-art warehouse that will help with increased customer demand and allow for future growth.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures will retain over 145 jobs while also creating 27 new ones.

Horry County Council will vote on the third reading for two ordinances that deal with fee and development agreements in connection to the project.

There will also be the opportunity for a public hearing before councilmembers vote on the ordinances.

If councilmembers vote in favor of the ordinances on Tuesday night, the agreements will be enacted.

