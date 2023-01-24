Despite setbacks Mr. Sub inches closer to opening day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After announcing the reopening of Mr. Sub, the new owner hoped to have you sitting and eating sandwiches by now; however, supply chain issues caused some minor setbacks.

Ramy Elshaer, Mr. Sub’s new owner, said the last piece of equipment they are waiting on is a new oven.

He said most of the tools and supplies in the shop have been around since it first opened in 1979, so they decided to upgrade everything.

They are also using the off-season to get everything just right before reopening.

“We’re taking everything slowly right now because it’s winter time and everybody wants to relax coming out of last year’s season. We’re just cleaning up, painting, and changing the carpet to flooring. You know, uplifting the place,” said Elshaer.

They’re also adding some modern touches like LED lights under the countertops and new TVs to display the menu.

There will also be brand new items on the menu for you to enjoy, like french fries.

Elshaer said while they will add some new specials, the heart of Mr. Sub will stay the same.

“We’re going to be doing almost the same menu because that’s the local’s favorite. There’s going to be a couple of managers specials which are for people to try, and if they like it, we’re going to bring it on the menu,” said Elshaer.

He plans to add Grub Hub and Door Dash options, but as for sitting down and eating inside Mr. Sub, Elshaer hopes to open by Valentine’s Day.

