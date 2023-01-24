5 displaced in Horry County house fire overnight

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are displaced after a house fire in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Laney Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire.

The fire is no under control and no injuries have been reported.

Red Cross will assist the displaced and the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for upodates.

