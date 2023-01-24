2-vehicle crash with entrapment sends 1 to hospital, closes lanes on Hwy 90

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Longs Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire rescue crews were called to Highway 90 near Monaca Road just after 9:30 a.m.where a person was entrapped after the crash.

Lanes of traffic are blocked on Hwy 90. Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Department of Publis safety is investigating. The Horry County Police department is assisting.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.