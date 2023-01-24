2 displaced in Conway area house fire, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County battled a fully engulfed house fire outside of Conway Monday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday night in the area of Sadie Circle just outside of Conway.

No injuries were reported but two people were displaced.

The fire is now under control.

HCFR is investigating.

