2 displaced in Conway area house fire, officials say

House fire on Sadie Circle left two people displaced
House fire on Sadie Circle left two people displaced(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County battled a fully engulfed house fire outside of Conway Monday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday night in the area of Sadie Circle just outside of Conway.

No injuries were reported but two people were displaced.

The fire is now under control.

HCFR is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

