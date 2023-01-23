Who will wear the crown? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Miss Myrtle Beach scholarship competition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Don’t miss the Miss Myrtle Beach and Miss Grand Strand Scholarship competition. It’s happening February 4th at the Legends in Concert Theatre in Myrtle Beach.

Come along with us to learn what you can expect.

To register as a contestant, you can visit their website here.

