Report: Man drove through emergency scene while firefighters battled fire in Burgess community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of driving through an emergency scene as firefighters tried to get a massive fire under control in the Burgess community, according to an incident report.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded on Saturday morning to the fire on Seagull Landing Place, where a detached garage with several cars inside caught fire.

The report states that a woman came up to an officer on the scene and asked if a man she knew could get through so that he could go to work.

“The road was completely blocked by several fire trucks and ambulances and I advised her that it was an emergency scene and he wouldn’t be able to get by the fire trucks and was advised to wait,” according to the incident report.

A short time later, the officer saw a white SUV pull onto the road and drove through the front and side yard of a home on, then drove around to the backyard, then continued through the front yard, the police report states.

“The vehicle then proceeded between two cars that were located in the driveway of (house number redacted) Seagull Landing and then proceeded between a fire truck and ambulance that were actively involved in fighting the structure fire,” the incident report shows.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on the driver, who was identified as 37-year-old Michael Fogle.

During the traffic stop, Fogle also told the officer that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and that it had been suspended for driving under the influence, according to the documents.

The officer arrested Fogle and charged him with driving under suspension and move over law violation/endangering emergency scene.

He has since been released from jail.

