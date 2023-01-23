Submit a Tip
Report: Horry County woman in custody after allegedly setting person on fire

Wendy Long
Wendy Long(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from burns.

According to the report, the victim had been sprayed in the face and chest with an accelerant.

The suspect, Wendy Long, 49, of Little River, then used a lighter to ignite the accelerant, “showing extreme indifference to the value of human life and possibly causing great bodily injury or death.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Long is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. She is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

