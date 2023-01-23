Submit a Tip
Read full list of people who may testify in Murdaugh murder trial

Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh trial(WMBF)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The clerk of court released a full list of people who may testify in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh.

During jury selection on Monday, Judge Clifton Newman asked potential jurors if they had connections to any of the more than 200 people on the witness list.

Notable names on the list include Murdaugh’s oldest son Buster, his brother Randy Murdaugh, his brother-in-law John Marvin Murdaugh, sister-in-law Liz Murdaugh, his former housekeeper’s son Tony Satterfield, and convicted Murdaugh conspirator Russell Lafitte.

Below is the full list of potential witnesses:

Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to keep up with the latest from the courtroom and learn more about the case.

