Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Potential beach bike ban causes concern for North Myrtle Beach businessowner

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A potential ordinance could ban bikes from the beaches during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand.

If passed, the ordinance would ban normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) from May 15 through Sept. 15. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.

The ordinance also specifically cites an incident in which a child was allegedly struck by “a battery-assisted, motorized bicycle, causing injury to the child.”

North Myrtle Beach City Council first discussed the proposal late last year before delaying a vote to 2023 in order to look further into it.

Leaders held a workshop earlier this month to answer questions and concerns from the community.

Some of those concerns have come from business owners such as Kelly Dennis, who owns Bike Doctor of the Carolinas in Cherry Grove.

Dennis said her customers have never discussed incidents involving her bikes with others.

“I would like to be contacted through the city or somebody instead of the voters coming to me with all these questions that I am unaware of,” she told WMBF News on Sunday.

After finding out about the proposal, Dennis said it could make businesses harder as she notices not as many people ride bikes as they used to.

In fact, she said she may have to consider raising the prices of her bike rentals and repairs to stay afloat.

“It’s hard to keep a business nowadays,” said Dennis. “It might be more on people’s repairs to get bicycles repaired and to keep citizens bike pedaling on the streets. It’s a loss of my revenue when keeping bikes repaired for the community. I’ve been getting hit left and right.”

The next scheduled city council meeting isn’t until Feb. 20, but it’s unclear if the proposal will be brought before city leaders again.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
Paige Johnson
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Soggy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Showers wrapping up after midnight

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Potential beach bike ban causes concern for North Myrtle Beach businessowner
.
VIDEO: Don’t miss out on extra cash: It’s officially tax filing season
The forecast is windy as sunshine returns today. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, breezy winds today
Get ready to have some extra cash in your pocket because it’s officially tax filing season.
Don’t miss out on extra cash: It’s officially tax filing season