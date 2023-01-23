Nearly 100 arrests made during ‘Operation Extended Stay’ in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An operation in Florence County led to nearly 100 arrests and got a number of guns and drugs off the streets, according to the sheriff’s office.

From Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Extended Stay” where they focused on West Lucas Street and other nearby locations.

The operation also included multiple search and arrest warrant executions for narcotics violations in the area.

“We are doing our best to remove the criminal element from these areas to make our county safe for our citizens and those who travel here,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye stated. “There is much more to be done, but Operation Extended Stay is just the beginning.”

During the operation, authorities arrested 99 people.

The following charges were made:

Possession of Marijuana - 36

Providing False Information - 2

Driving Under Influence - 2

No Drivers’ License - 2

Driving Under Suspension - 21

Loud Exhaust - 1

Controlled Substance Violation - 5

Heroin - 3

Cocaine - 4

Crack Cocaine - 4

Methamphetamine - 6

Mushrooms - 1

Failure to Stop for Blue Light - 2

Alcohol Violations - 7

Wanted Persons - 11

The sheriff’s office added that eight arrests were made on charges of trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, meth and possession of a stolen firearm.

Deputies also seized 26 firearms along with nearly $17,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.