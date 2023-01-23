Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman turned the small prize from a scratch-off given to her as a Christmas gift into a $150,000 winning Powerball® ticket.

“My mom put a $5 ticket in my stocking, and I won a little bit,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The day after Christmas she cashed in that gift at the Refuel on Hwy. 707 in Myrtle Beach and used the winnings to buy a Powerball® ticket for that night’s drawing.

“I remember the store clerk wished me good luck,” she said.

That night, she matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in the Monday, December 26 drawing.

Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay® tripled her $50,000 win to $150,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Refuel #51 in Myrtle Beach received a commission of $1,500.

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.23 when the jackpot is more than $150 million.

