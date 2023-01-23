Lumberton Walmart donates thousands of items to help homeless students, families in district

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton Walmart employees along with Public Schools of Robeson County teamed up to help students and their families who are in need.

They loaded up thousands of items, including clothing and shoes, meant for homeless students in the school district.

PRSC said there are close to 200 students who are homeless.

“We’re blessed to be in a position to help out,” said Walmart store manager John Hendren.

Hendren reached out to Lumber River United way with an in-kind donation to help the homeless population in Robeson County. That’s when the organization suggested donating to the district after it had helped to raise funds for students experiencing homelessness.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County school district is grateful for community partners like Walmart Supercenter and Lumber River United Way who help us in our mission to provide our students with a quality education and resources to help them succeed in our classrooms and beyond,” said PRSC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Horne said.

Some of the donations will be given to social workers to take back to schools to help out homeless children and their families. While other donations will be taken to PRSC’s resource centers in Lumberton and Rowland, and will be distributed as needs arise.

District leaders said the donations are another way PSRC and its partners are working to break down barriers that keep students from attending school and receiving a good education.

