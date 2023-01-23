Hurry and get your tickets for the Horry County Literacy Council Murder Mystery Gala

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Horry County Literacy Council Murder Mystery Gala is Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Doors open at 6pmat the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Tickets are $75 per person and includes Murder Mystery dinner, cash bar, and silent auction.

There will be performance by the Carolina Forest High School Theatre.

If you wish to buy a full table, tables seat 8 guests.

For each ticket purchased, please provide each guest’s name during checkout so that it will be easier to check you in at the event!

If you would like to purchase tickets with a check, please call their office at 843.945.4105

