Horry County police close Airport Road near Highway 701 to catch last roaming cow

(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed as crews work to capture the last of the roaming cows.

The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that crews safely secured two of the cows and on Monday afternoon they closed down Airport Road near Highway 701 North between Loris and Tabor City since they had eyes on the final cow.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes as they secure the cow to prevent any further road safety hazards.

Officials first issued information about the loose livestock on Friday, with the HCPD saying it was assisting the Horry County Aminal Care Center with the situation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

