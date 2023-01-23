Grand Strand gas prices spike almost 50 cents over last month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The price of gas in Myrtle Beach is almost 50 cents higher than a month ago.

Prices in Myrtle Beach are 49.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 15.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Over the past week, average gas prices in Myrtle Beach have risen 21.6 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations in Myrtle Beach.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept the supply of gasoline from rising more substantially,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $3.08 yesterday while the most expensive was $3.29. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69 while the highest was $3.49.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39.

The national average is up 30.2 cents from a month ago and stands 7.3 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up,” De Haan said. “Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”

Historical gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach and the national average going back 10 years:

January 23, 2022: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 23, 2021: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 23, 2020: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 23, 2019: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

January 23, 2018: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

January 23, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 23, 2016: $1.63/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)

January 23, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 23, 2014: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 23, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

North Carolina- $3.30/g, up 16.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/g.

South Carolina- $3.13/g, up 18.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.

