FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, breezy winds today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Goodbye, rain! After a soggy Sunday, we’re going to see the return of sunshine as we kickoff the new work week.

TODAY

The passage of the cold front not only has sent the rain out of the area, but it’s brought in the breezy winds and cooler temperatures for the start of the work week. Temperatures this morning will be mild for January, sitting in the mid-upper 40s. A strong west wind will keep temperatures in check throughout the day as the sunshine returns.

The forecast is windy as sunshine returns today. Highs will be in the mid 50s. (WMBF)

Winds will gust up to 25 mph today with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. It’s right on par for where we should be for this time of year, but certainly cooler than temperatures we saw last week. If you are headed out today, that wind will be strong enough where the light jacket may be needed for a few of you. Thankfully, we’re dry today.

TONIGHT

Behind the cold front, it’s not only the daytime temperatures we expect to drop, but even the overnight temperatures. We see that in full effect tonight with lows dropping down into the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning. The heavier coat will be needed for the kids as they step out the door Tuesday morning.

Get ready for a colder night! Lows drop down into the 20s and 30s tonight. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

The wind will calm down for Tuesday and after a cold start to the day, highs will climb back to where we should be for January. It’s another day filled with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s for Tuesday plans.

It's a COLD start to the day on Tuesday but sunshine continues with highs in the mid 50s. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Our next round of rain will arrive on Wednesday. A warm front will slide through the Carolinas early Wednesday morning, allowing for temperatures to be the warmest all week! Highs will climb into the mid-upper 60s on Wednesday as the clouds thicken up.

An incoming low pressure system will bring a round of showers & storms. (WMBF)

An incoming low pressure system will move across the Ohio Valley, dragging a cold front through the Carolinas by Wednesday afternoon and through the evening. Showers and even a few storms will be possible along the cold front as the rain begins during the afternoon and continues into Wednesday evening. This won’t bring the same amount of rain we saw on Sunday, but another 0.5-1″ of rain is likely on Wednesday.

Wednesday brings a round of showers and storms to the region, mainly for the afternoon and evening. (WMBF)

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in a LEVEL 1 severe weather threat for Wednesday. Right now, a few strong wind gusts could be possible with a few embedded thunderstorms. The severe weather threat doesn’t look too impressive, but is something we will watch as the higher resolution data continues to come in.

A LEVEL 1 risk is out for Wednesday. Gusty winds are the main threat but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

