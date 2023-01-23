Submit a Tip
Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial

In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears in federal court in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Musk took the witness stand to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also led to a class-action lawsuit alleging he misled investors, pulling him into court Friday. (Vicki Behringer via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet.

The tweet, which resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.

The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on Aug. 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn’t going to happen.

Musk, who said he “had trouble sleeping last night and unfortunately I am not at my best,” testified that it was important for jurors to know that he “felt that funding was secured” due to his ownership of “SpaceX stock alone.”

“Just as I sold stock in Tesla to buy Twitter. ... I didn’t want to sell Tesla stock but I did sell Tesla stock,” he said of the stock sale to make up for the lack of funding from other sources for his $44 billion deal to take Twitter private.

“My SpaceX shares alone would have meant that funding was secured,” Musk said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserve.d.

