Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating

The crash happened at the intersection of McAllister Mill Road and Salem Road Friday around 4 p.m. when Holloman refused to stop for law enforcement, leading deputies on a chase. It was determined the 2012 Honda Civic he was driving was stolen.

SCHP is investigating.

