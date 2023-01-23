Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant on Sunday afternoon

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar announced that actor Chris Pratt stopped by the restaurant on Sunday and enjoyed a meal there during his time in Greenville.

Pratt took the time to take pictures with the staff and chef which the restaurant posted to social media.

Pratt is known for playing Andy Dwyer on the popular sitcom Parks and Recreation. He became a Hollywood star after his performances on film series, playing Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Owen Grady in Jurassic World and its two sequels.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
Paige Johnson
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County
Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County