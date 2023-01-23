100-gallon fuel spill closes Hwy 701 in Horry County

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - A fuel spill has closed Highway 701 in Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to 701 and Harmon Drive just after 1 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. One-hundred gallons of fuel spilled as a result of the crash.

The roadway is expected to be blocked to traffic for an extended amount of time, according to HCFR.

No one is being transported to the hospital at this time.

Horry County Police Department is assisting. South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

