1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus

(WDBJ7)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.

The driver of the school bus attempted a three-point turn in the T-intersection and was hit by the Jeep.

NCHP Trooper Creech said there were nine children on the bus at the time. None were injured.

According to Creech, the bus driver contributed to the crash through “unsafe movement.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

