Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County, suspect wanted

The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a...
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike Saturday (Sept. 13, 2020)(KWCH)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.

First Sgt. SB Lewis said the suspect vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped the dirt bike, causing the bike to travel off the road and throw the driver.

The driver of the dirt bike, Christopher Hunt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lewis said the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-618-5555.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
Paige Johnson
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County
Garage, several vehicles catch fire in Horry County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Potential beach bike ban causes concern for North Myrtle Beach businessowner
.
VIDEO: Don’t miss out on extra cash: It’s officially tax filing season
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Jury selection to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder case