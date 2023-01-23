1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County, suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.

First Sgt. SB Lewis said the suspect vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped the dirt bike, causing the bike to travel off the road and throw the driver.

The driver of the dirt bike, Christopher Hunt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lewis said the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-618-5555.

