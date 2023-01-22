Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival

Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday.(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

Sgt. Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was reported at 10:22 p.m. and occurred at a business on Garvey Ave. in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said early Sunday.

Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers had responded to reports of the shooting.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that’s about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Johnson
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
Homicide and crime scene investigators on the scene of a death investigation along...
Body recovered during missing person search leads to death investigation in Robeson County
Crash
Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway

Latest News

Police say the incident was supposed to be part of a murder-suicide pact.
Woman, 76, faces charges after shooting terminally ill husband, police say
Soggy Sunday
FIRST ALERT: SUNDAY WASHOUT brings much needed rainfall for our area
Ukrainian units are holding large scale drills to prepare for bigger battles to come.
Ukrainian forces prepare for possible Russian offensive
Dylan Gartenmayer, 21, was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him...
Diver rescued after being swept away by current