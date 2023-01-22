Submit a Tip
Police arrest 6 people after protests erupt in downtown Atlanta

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six people were arrested Saturday evening after hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Atlanta in response to Manuel Teran’s death who was shot at the future site of the Atlanta police training facility Jan.19.

At the press conference later Saturday evening, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said “a group inside the marching crowd decided to commit illegal activities which included breaking of windows.”

Witnesses said protestors were throwing stones at police cars and damaging buildings in downtown Atlanta. “Atlanta is a great city and this is so unfortunate that we should experience this kind of stuff,” an Atlanta resident said. Also, demonstrators reportedly set fire to a police car during the protests.

“The City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department will not tolerate this, and we continue to protect the right to peacefully protest. We will not tolerate violence and property destruction,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the press conference. “We will find you, we will arrest you and you will be held accountable.”

“Within two blocks the illegal activities were stopped and we had made an arrest of six individuals,’ said APD chief Darin Schierbaum.” There are 3 businesses that received damages.”

The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement:

“The Atlanta Police Department is aware of these events, and we will continue to monitor them. We stand ready to respond to demonstrations to ensure the safety of those in our communities and those exercising their first amendment right, or to address illegal activity, should the need arise.”

