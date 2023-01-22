Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach police warn of minor flooding, ponding on roads

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are warning of possible flood conditions as rain makes its way to the area Sunday.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the city is experiencing minor flooding and ponding on roads in low-lying areas.

FIRST ALERT | Sunday washout brings much-needed rainfall for our area

Drivers are asked to not drive through standing water, especially in vehicles lower to the ground.

“Please do not drive rapidly through standing water, as it causes a wake and pushes water into our residence and our businesses, causing damage,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Parts of the Grand Strand are expected to see anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain on Sunday, according to WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Matt Bullock.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina University students help revitalize community garden in Conway
