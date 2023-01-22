GOOD NEWS: Stolen cat found, adopted with sister

Submit a Tip
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A cat that was scheduled to be adopted only to be stolen is now with his new family.

Dorchester Paws says the cat, Walker, was stolen from their shelter on Thursday. He was scheduled to be neutered on Friday in preparation for his adoption.

In an Instagram post, the animal shelter thanked the Summerville Police Department for finding the Siamese Kitten.

Walker returned in time for his surgery, and now Walker and his sister have now been officially adopted by a family.

“It truly takes a village, and we are incredibly grateful for our community and the Summerville Police Department for raising awareness to bring Walker back,” Dorchester Paws stated in the Instagram post.

In a previous news release, Dorchester Paws said a police report is being filed.

