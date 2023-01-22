FIRST ALERT: SUNDAY WASHOUT brings much needed rainfall for our area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A low pressure system is going to bring a soggy Sunday across the Carolinas.

TODAY

There’s not many time we forecast 100% chance for rain, but that’s what we’re forecasting today. A low pressure system continues to push through the east coast bringing widespread showers all day. The rain will start as early as 3am this morning and will wrap up by midnight.

Soggy Sunday (WMBF)

Overall, we’re expecting between 12-18 hours of constant rainfall. Models are forecasting rainfall totals to between 1 to 2 inches. Now, flooding will not be an issue, because of how dry we’ve been lately. This Sunday soaker will provide much needed relief with our current drought conditions.

Decent rainfall amounts this evening (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Rain continues to fall, but the heavy rainfall will clear out by dinner time. The rain will stop shortly after midnight. Once the showers clear out, cooler air moves in the Carolinas. Overnight lows are going to drop in the mid 40s.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Thanks to that cold front, temperatures are going to be much cooler to start off the work week. For Monday, we’ll have highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. The sunshine continues for Tuesday with temperatures slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll warm up in the 60s by midweek, however a cold front will arrive on Wednesday to drop our temperatures right back into the 50s.

Next three days ahead (WMBF)

