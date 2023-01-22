Coastal Carolina University students help revitalize community garden in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A community garden in Conway is getting more care thanks to some students in the area.

Students from Coastal Carolina University have partnered up with city councilman Larry White to revitalize a community garden that has served its community but has been on the back burner for many years.

White owns the land where the community garden stands. In fact, it used to be the home where he grew up before he inherited the land and created the garden.

It was hard for White to maintain the garden on his own, but he finally saw people find interest in fixing it. He said it gives him hope for the future of the project.

“I am glad to see them. I can’t do it all by myself, nor can I eat all these fruits and vegetables all by myself,” said White.

The CCU students had no problem getting their hands dirty in the garden. Some were pruning, building a water retention house and even cleaning up the nearby free library.

“It makes you feel really good. It makes you feel like people really got up early in the morning just to come out and help out,” said Jared Smith, one of the students who came to help. “Community gardens don’t usually get as much help as they want. So being able to come and help without expecting anything in return. Just putting ourselves out here and just helping the garden in any way we can.”

The garden will provide fresh vegetables and fruit to anyone who needs them.

White hopes the garden could also serve as a learning experience.

“It’s helpful. Folks will have the opportunity to get fresh food and vegetables out of the garden, and then hopefully it will lead into them to have a small plot of land at their homes to do the same thing,” said White.

White hopes the program could encourage other people to maintain the community garden.

