Boston sets record for most double-doubles in Gamecock history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston made history Sunday by recording her 73rd career double-double, the most in Gamecock Women’s Basketball history.

The record-setting moment came in the third quarter of South Carolina’s game against Arkansas when Boston grabbed her own offense rebound for the put-back.

Colonial Life Arena witnessing history today as Aliyah Boston logs her 73rd career double-double grabbing her own offensive rebound for the put-back. She breaks the previous record set my Sheila Foster, who is in attendance at today’s game. https://t.co/uz3RrpYyDr — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) January 22, 2023

South Carolina Women’s Basketball celebrated the moment on social media right after it happened.

There it is folks, 73 double-doubles for @aa_boston, the new Gamecock record!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XMWligij0C — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) January 22, 2023

The record was previously held by Sheila Foster, who played in Columbia from 1979 to 1982.

Boston, who is in her fourth season at South Carolina, has been a star for the Gamecocks during recent championship campaigns. The reigning National Player of the Year has continued her success this year, leading the team to a 19-0 record this season.

