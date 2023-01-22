Submit a Tip
Boston sets record for most double-doubles in Gamecock history

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston made history Sunday by recording her 73rd career double-double, the most in Gamecock Women’s Basketball history.

The record-setting moment came in the third quarter of South Carolina’s game against Arkansas when Boston grabbed her own offense rebound for the put-back.

South Carolina Women’s Basketball celebrated the moment on social media right after it happened.

The record was previously held by Sheila Foster, who played in Columbia from 1979 to 1982.

Boston, who is in her fourth season at South Carolina, has been a star for the Gamecocks during recent championship campaigns. The reigning National Player of the Year has continued her success this year, leading the team to a 19-0 record this season.

