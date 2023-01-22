Submit a Tip
Alex Murdaugh’s legal team releases statement day before anticipated trial

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, Sc. (WTOC) - Jury selection for the highly anticipated Alex Murdaugh trial is set to start Jan 23.

Murdaugh, now a disbarred attorney, is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

The two died after being shot, both by a different weapon.

Murdaugh is the one that made the initial 911 call reporting the deaths.

Prosecutors have said they believe that Murdaugh killed his own wife and son to draw attention away from various financial crimes he committed though they’ve said they don’t intend to seek the death penalty just life without the possibility of parole.

This trial is only for the double-murder charge and is expected to last up to 3 weeks.

And the financial crimes Murdaugh is accused of is being treated as a separate matter.

He also allegedly took part in a botched murder-for-hire plot against himself after the death of his wife and son..

The son he’s accused of killing, Paul, also thought to have played a major role in a boat crash that took the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach there’s a separate wrongful death lawsuit underway for that.

Murdaugh’s legal team statement is listed below:

“We are fully prepared to challenge the State’s allegations, and to demonstrate the weaknesses in the State’s case before a Colleton County jury. Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name of these heinous charges so that the Attorney General can finally begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son.”

