Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month.

Lottery officials said she purchased her ticket from a Publix grocery store on Peachland Boulevard in the Port Charlotte area.

Officials said that Dowling claimed her million-dollar prize at lottery headquarters and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida lottery, the $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million with the overall odds of winning a prize at 1-in-4.5.

The retailer where Dowling purchased her winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
Over 300 unit apartment complex approved in Myrtle Beach
Multiple injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash with 18-wheeler on Hwy 9
Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway

Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
Crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
Brazil’s army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising
Darlington County deputies searching for vehicle connected to deadly shooting
