Woman charged after deputies seize 17 dogs allegedly being mistreated

Officials said the woman faces 17 counts of ill treatment of animals
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST
OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged after 17 dogs were seized from a house along Stamp Creek Road earlier this week.

Deputies said they responded to Stamp Creek Road Wednesday morning after someone reported that one of the dogs went across the street and began attacking livestock and killing chickens.

According to deputies, they found the dog and went to the house where it came from, where they found other dogs who did not have proper care or treatment. They added that many were underweight and didn’t have clean drinking water or adequate shelter.

Deputies said, in total, 13 adult dogs and four puppies were taken from the property.

Following this investigation, deputies took 29-year-old Kristin Galloway and charged her with 17 counts of ill-treatment of animals. Galloway was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and later released on a combined $85,000 personal recognizance bond.

