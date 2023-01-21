Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday

Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday
Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday(Sun Belt Conference via CCU Athletics)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another school record fell on Saturday, as sophomore Amilia Wise-Sweat broke the Coastal Carolina indoor track & field record in the 800-meters, while the women’s and men’s team combined to record 13 top-10 finishes on day two of the 2023 Carolina Challenge hosted by South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

Women

Just one day after Alexis Glasco set a new school record in the 60-meter hurdles (8.29) yesterday, Wise-Sweat crossed the finish line in a school-record time of 2:12.12 to place 10th overall in the women’s 800-meter invite.

Staying with the distance events, junior Molly Jones raced to a fourth-place finish in the women’s 3000-meter invite with a new personal-best time of 9:31.12, the second-best time in school history, while redshirt sophomore Ellie Wolski placed sixth overall in the women’s 1-mile run invite with a personal-best time of 4:59.22. Her time was the ninth-fastest in CCU’s indoor annals.

Also etching their names in CCU’s indoor track & field all-time performance list on Saturday were juniors Kayla Sweeney and Lauren Gordon. Sweeney finished eighth overall in the women’s 200-meter dash invite with a personal-best time of 24.44, tied for the seventh-best park in CCU history. Gordon crossed the finish line in ninth-place overall in the women’s 400-meter dash invite, turning in the 10th-best time in Coastal history at 56.28.

Gordon also ran the first leg of the Coastal Carolina women’s 4x400-meter relay team, teaming up with Glasco, Amanda Kinloch, and Amelia Canetto to finish sixth overall with a time of 3:47.78. Their mark was also the 10th-fastest time in CCU’s all-time records.

The Chants added a pair of top-five finishes in the field events, as sophomore Camryn Lorick placed fourth overall in the women’s high jump event with a mark of 1.65 meters, while classmate Zayna Fray-Samuel turned in a fifth-place finish in the women’s weight throw invite with a distance of 17.10 meters.

Men

The men’s team totaled five top-10 finishes of their own on Saturday at the 2023 Carolina Challenge, highlighted by a third-place finish in the men’s 4x400-meter relay, as the team of Tyler Graves, Garrett Wilkins, Robert Johnson, and DeVonte Harris recorded a time of 3:15.19.

Harris added a fifth-place finish in the men’s 400-meter invite event with a time of 48.78, finishing four spots ahead of Johnson who placed ninth with his time of 49.35.

Also picking up a ninth-place finish on day two were sophomores Wilkins and Michael Martello. Wilkins crossed the finish line in ninth in the men’s 200-meter invite with a personal-best time of 21.84. Martello finished ninth in the men’s shot put event with a mark of 12.83 meters.

The Coastal Carolina track & field team will be back in action next weekend at the Bob Pollock Meet hosted by Clemson on Jan. 27-28.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Johnson
Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Over 300 unit apartment complex approved in Myrtle Beach
Approval for apartment complex with over 300 units in Myrtle Beach pushes plans into next phase
Crash
Police: Critical injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian along Highway 378 in Conway
Homicide and crime scene investigators on the scene of a death investigation along...
Body recovered during missing person search leads to death investigation in Robeson County

Latest News

Uduje scores 33 points to lead CCU past South Alabama
Glasco sets school record, Chants post strong showing on Friday at 2023 Carolina Challenge
Coastal Carolina beach volleyball announces 2023 schedule
Coastal Carolina beach volleyball announces 2023 schedule
Coastal Carolina women defeat Georgia State, win third straight SBC contest