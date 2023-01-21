Wise-Sweat breaks school record; Chants total 13 top-10 finishes on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Another school record fell on Saturday, as sophomore Amilia Wise-Sweat broke the Coastal Carolina indoor track & field record in the 800-meters, while the women’s and men’s team combined to record 13 top-10 finishes on day two of the 2023 Carolina Challenge hosted by South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

Women

Just one day after Alexis Glasco set a new school record in the 60-meter hurdles (8.29) yesterday, Wise-Sweat crossed the finish line in a school-record time of 2:12.12 to place 10th overall in the women’s 800-meter invite.

Staying with the distance events, junior Molly Jones raced to a fourth-place finish in the women’s 3000-meter invite with a new personal-best time of 9:31.12, the second-best time in school history, while redshirt sophomore Ellie Wolski placed sixth overall in the women’s 1-mile run invite with a personal-best time of 4:59.22. Her time was the ninth-fastest in CCU’s indoor annals.

Also etching their names in CCU’s indoor track & field all-time performance list on Saturday were juniors Kayla Sweeney and Lauren Gordon. Sweeney finished eighth overall in the women’s 200-meter dash invite with a personal-best time of 24.44, tied for the seventh-best park in CCU history. Gordon crossed the finish line in ninth-place overall in the women’s 400-meter dash invite, turning in the 10th-best time in Coastal history at 56.28.

Gordon also ran the first leg of the Coastal Carolina women’s 4x400-meter relay team, teaming up with Glasco, Amanda Kinloch, and Amelia Canetto to finish sixth overall with a time of 3:47.78. Their mark was also the 10th-fastest time in CCU’s all-time records.

The Chants added a pair of top-five finishes in the field events, as sophomore Camryn Lorick placed fourth overall in the women’s high jump event with a mark of 1.65 meters, while classmate Zayna Fray-Samuel turned in a fifth-place finish in the women’s weight throw invite with a distance of 17.10 meters.

Men

The men’s team totaled five top-10 finishes of their own on Saturday at the 2023 Carolina Challenge, highlighted by a third-place finish in the men’s 4x400-meter relay, as the team of Tyler Graves, Garrett Wilkins, Robert Johnson, and DeVonte Harris recorded a time of 3:15.19.

Harris added a fifth-place finish in the men’s 400-meter invite event with a time of 48.78, finishing four spots ahead of Johnson who placed ninth with his time of 49.35.

Also picking up a ninth-place finish on day two were sophomores Wilkins and Michael Martello. Wilkins crossed the finish line in ninth in the men’s 200-meter invite with a personal-best time of 21.84. Martello finished ninth in the men’s shot put event with a mark of 12.83 meters.

The Coastal Carolina track & field team will be back in action next weekend at the Bob Pollock Meet hosted by Clemson on Jan. 27-28.

