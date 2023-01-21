Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: Convicted felon out on bond points gun at Robeson County investigator

Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr.,
Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man out on bond is now accused of pointing a weapon at a North Carolina investigator during a traffic stop.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle involved was pulled over by an investigator shortly after midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 near St. Pauls.

Officials said the investigator was familiar with those in the car and attempted to arrest one of the passengers for outstanding warrants. That passenger, later identified as Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr., then fought the investigator and was able to grab a weapon.

The sheriff’s office said the investigator then fired his weapon after the suspect pointed the firearm toward him. Locklear later ran but was arrested within minutes. The firearm he used was also recovered at the scene.

In addition to being a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said Locklear was out on bond for murder, kidnapping, robbery, weapons violations and drug charges.

After being treated at a hospital for minor injuries sustained while running, Locklear was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center and was issued a $1.3 million bond.

No one was hurt in the shooting itself, officials said.

“When we have repeated criminal activity from a criminal who should be locked away from society with no respect for law enforcement or the laws of the state, this is what you get,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Only by the grace of God are the detective and even the suspect in this case still with us today. We train for scenarios such as this but no officer wants to actually experience it as things could have really went astray.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.



Stay with WMBF News for updates.

